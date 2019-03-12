Verizon reports texting outage on East Coast

(Verizon Wireless customers along the East Coast of the U.S. may be experiencing issues with service Tuesday, including an inability to use text messaging.

Verizon posted on its official customer service Twitter that it had confirmed a widespread "texting outage."

"Our technicians a fully aware we have a ton of customers that are being (affected), and we're working non-stop to get this matter resolved as soon as possible," a service representative tweeted.

The account had responded to dozens of customer comments since around 8 a.m. ET.

The website Down Detector showed outages from Boston to south Florida and as far inland as Alabama and Illinois on its outage map.

