Verizon scam targets customers in Carroll County

Telephone calls are being made in Carroll County that try to scam Verizon customers.

Officials with the Carroll County Sheriff's Department say the callers inform you that a required update was not done and service will be suspended if it's not completed. They then will offer their help to you and send you a code to your phone. Officials say they will ask you to confirm the code and once you do, they will then have access to your account. They then have access to make purchases on your account.

Officials say if you receive these calls to not provide them with any information and to hang up. You should then contact Verizon directly and ask them to check your account.

Verizon is aware of the problem.