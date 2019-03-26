Verizon takes additional steps to block unwanted robocalls for customers

Verizon is taking additional steps to block unwanted robocalls.

According to Forbes, Verizon Wireless will soon offer free robocall blocking tools for its customers.

The company already offers a blocking app that costs $2.99 a month, but a free version is expected by the end of the month.

Verizon is tapping into new verification technology that analyzes incoming calls and visually alerts consumers to spoofed calls on their smartphones.

Since last year, Verizon has identified nearly 300 million numbers associated with spam and robocalling.

The company says more information is forthcoming regarding sign up for the free service.