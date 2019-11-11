Veteran receives thank you letters from Eldridge elementary students

A Long Grove veteran received thank you letters from Edward White Elementary students on Veterans Day.

Bob Williams, 95, is also known as the man who hands out Hershey’s bars to the community.

"It impresses me. It's not like I gave them anything of value,” said Williams. “I've given out well over 6,000 big Hershey bars."

He's been bringing people joy ever since he started handing out Hershey’s bars 15 years ago.

Candy bars aren't the only thing Williams has given out. He has also helped give freedom to this country.

Williams served in World War II.

"While facing the enemy I was hit,” he said. “The bullet went in right here about two inches from my heart.”

For this sacrifice, fifth grade Edward White Elementary student Brynn Reed wrote him a letter.

"Dear Mr. Williams, your impact has changed people all around the area,” she said. “You do really good things even though you don't have to. I love how you hand out Hershey bars. Everyone loves you so much.”

Reed’s mom helps take care of Williams, so she was able to give Williams letters from all of her classmates.

"We watched a video about Bob and then we all talked about his stories and his Hershey bars,” said Reed.

Williams said he is humbled by the letters.

"I was only overseas six months,” he said. “Some guys were over there two to three years.”

However, many would say Williams made a big sacrifice.

Williams said he is going to continue giving out Hershey’s bars because he loves seeing the joy it gives people.