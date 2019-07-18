Veteran sworn in as reserve police officer

A gathering to celebrate an Army Veteran as he becomes a volunteer reserve police officer.

A man dedicated to serving his community. Even after taking the oath to serve his country. In 2010, Keyan Brown enlisted in the Army. While serving in Afghanistan, a grenade fired by the enemy struck him and debris went flying all across his body.

“I flatlined once on the helicopter once from loss of blood,” said Brown, a reserve police officer with West Liberty Police Department.

Even despite that, he still wanted to give back. Thursday afternoon, the community gathered at the Muscatine County Fairgrounds to watch him take an oath again to protect and to serve. The ceremony was part of the dedication of the new veteran’s memorial.

“For somebody to be willing to want to step right back up and serve. Serve their country and in this case serve a community. You can't ask for anything more than that. We are blessed that he wants to be a part of us,” said Chief Kary Kinmonth, West Liberty Police Department.

A badge and a brotherhood that he gladly is proud to be a part of.

“I want to serve, I want to help, I want to do more,” said Brown. “You know these men and women are giving their lives on the front line here in the United States, why can’t I do any less,”

The department also has five full-time veterans working as officers.

Brown suffers from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury. He has a service dog for that. The police department is also selling military appreciation patches and all the proceeds will go to Puppy Jake Foundation (service dogs for veterans) and the Patriot Guard Riders.

