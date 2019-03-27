Veteran walks to raise awareness for suicide prevention

Twenty-Two.

That is the number of Veteran's the VA says die by suicide every day.

When you're about to do something big, it, of course, helps to be prepared. But even more than preparation, it really helps to have a cause that's event bigger.

In January of 2019, Jimmy Novak retired from the Army after 21 years of service and one of the first things he's doing is taking a big trip.

He is wearing the number 22 on his wrist. That's the number of Veterans the VA says lose their lives to suicide every day.

That 22 is also a statistic he could have been a part of.

Novak started his journey on March 22nd and plans to travel 22 miles a day.

If you are interested in finding out more about Jimmy's walk, you can visit his website at Details Here

