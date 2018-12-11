Veteran's Memorial Parkway to fully open on Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport's Veterans Memorial Parkway will fully open on Friday, Dec. 14 according to city officials.
Officials say the ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 4 p.m. on Friday. Officials also say the project not only introduces Davenport's first roundabout but a new 3.75-mile roadway connecting Brady Street to the city's eastern limits.
From the city:
Motorists anxious about driving through the roundabout should keep these 5 basic things in mind:
1. Slow down as you approach the roundabout and watch for signs to select your lane;
2. Signal to indicate your turn/entry just as you would at any normal intersection;
3. Yield to traffic and pedestrians when entering the roundabout, enter when safe;
4. Stay in your lane until your exit;
5. Signal to indicate you are exiting, and exit the roundabout.
The project promises to not only alleviate traffic on E 53rd St, but supports and promotes economic development in our community.