Veteran's Memorial Parkway to fully open on Friday

Davenport's Veterans Memorial Parkway will fully open on Friday, Dec. 14 according to city officials.

Officials say the ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 4 p.m. on Friday. Officials also say the project not only introduces Davenport's first roundabout but a new 3.75-mile roadway connecting Brady Street to the city's eastern limits.

From the city:

Motorists anxious about driving through the roundabout should keep these 5 basic things in mind:

1. Slow down as you approach the roundabout and watch for signs to select your lane;

2. Signal to indicate your turn/entry just as you would at any normal intersection;

3. Yield to traffic and pedestrians when entering the roundabout, enter when safe;

4. Stay in your lane until your exit;

5. Signal to indicate you are exiting, and exit the roundabout.

The project promises to not only alleviate traffic on E 53rd St, but supports and promotes economic development in our community.