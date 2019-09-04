Veterans Memorial Parkway to have lane closures for pavement inspection

Intermittent lane closures will be expected on Veterans Memorial Parkway between Jersey Ridge and Utica Ridge Roads starting Monday, September 9.

City officials with Davenport Public Works say the closures will be on Monday, September 9 and Tuesday, September 10. This will be between Elmore Avenue and 53rd Street. Officials say the closures will impact travel at the roundabout.

Commuters are advised to follow the posted detour or to avoid Veterans Memorial Parkway and Jersey Ridge Road on these dates.

Work is dependent on the weather.

The temporary closures are necessary for the Iowa Dept. of Transportation to inspect the pavement.