Veterans come together to repair roof for DeWitt Vietnam Veteran

When a veteran needs a ramp in their home, or if a widow of a veteran needs help staying in her house, Ed Gaudet will do anything to help. People who know Ed Gaudet say he's the type of man who does everything he can to assist other veterans. If he hears about it, he's the first one to make a call to get it taken care. So when the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association heard he had a leak in his roof, they organized a group of veterans to repair his roof.

"We got together, Home Depot themselves, I told them what we were buying materials for and they said 'we'd like to help. And they actually donated all the materials for us. So all we had to do was get the labor together, and we got a crew here and everybody here is volunteers," says Jeff Kilburg of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

Ed Gaudet says he had "some professionals come out and look and tell me I basically needed to tear the roof out and they're doing it for me."

"So the least I can do is feed them," says Gaudet as he turns the bratwursts over on the grill

Ed served in Vietnam and remembers what his homecoming was like.

"In '66 we wore our uniforms to fly home, it was going to be like $150 to fly home and if you wore your uniform it was $75 and I wore my uniform to fly home from California, and got in a fight that night before I got to the house because I was called a 'baby killer'"

He continued to support and help his fellow brothers and sisters through the Vietnam Veterans of America.

And when he retired from his civilian job he became a veteran service officer

"And he did that for ten years for free so he's helping veterans navigate the paperwork part of it. and so this is a project that is worthy of what he's done so that's what we did," says Kilburg trying to hold back his emotions.

Ed's wife Meggie Gaudet, calls her husband a gem.

"Oh I'm proud of him, very proud." She says he's the type of man who just glows and will do anything to help veterans.

These veterans and their spouses are using their time off from work to help.

"It's labor up there, but you know you just think about why you're doing it." we owe so much to our veterans and I don't think we do enough for them," says Angella Ferguson who is volunteering to help repair Ed's roof.

Kilburg says all member sof the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association has been in "active theater of operation if it's Vietnam, Korea, Iraq or Afghanistan, I served in Iraq 2002-2004."

Ed Gaudet says there's a special bond among veterans.

"After we went through what we did when we come home (from Vietnam), we screamed loud enough people paid attention and the realized the good of what these guys are doing because regardless of whether we're right or wrong in going over to where we go, we're doing what our country asked us, and we did it, they did it, and that's part of the brotherhood between us."

As soldiers they served. And as civilians they continue to serve.

"It will never end....that's what we do," says Kilburg holding back tears.

After risking his life for his country, Ed says he feels humbled that so many helped patch the roof over his head.