Events held to honor Quad City veterans on Veterans Day

For Veterans Day this year, several events were held to honor Quad City veterans and thank them for their service.

In Davenport, the weather may have hurt turnout, but the annual Veterans Day Parade went on as scheduled.

Those who did turn out bundled up to watch the event in downtown Davenport. The parade included a color guard and veterans organizations.

Inside an elementary school in Bettendorf, veterans were invited to enjoy a tribute just for them at Riverdale Heights School. Students presented the colors and sang to the vets.

The veterans who came have children or grandchildren attending the school.

