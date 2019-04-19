Viaduct work to affect Rock Island Arsenal gate hours

Officials with the United States Army Corps of Engineers say viaduct work will affect Rock Island Arsenal gate hours.

Saturday Sunday, April 22 repair work will be done on the Rock Island viaduct. Officials say this work is expected to go until August 1.

During this, the viaduct will be closed for repair work nightly. From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sunday night through Thursday. The viaduct will be opened for normal operations between 5 a.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

The work will include the removal and replacement of the parapet wall and street lighting.

Traffic control measures will be placed at appropriate locations.

Officials urge caution for those traveling in or near the area.