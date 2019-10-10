Victim will not press charges, refused to identify suspect after stabbing in Davenport

Police in Davenport say a victim is refusing to identify a suspect after they were stabbed Monday night.

Police say on Monday, shortly before 9 p.m. they were called to Genesis West for a stabbing victim. Police say this happened in the 1100 block of West 6th Street.

The victim was interviewed by police and officials say they refused to identify the suspect and did not want to press charges.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries from the stabbing.

The case is under investigation.