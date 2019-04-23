Video: Woman saved from submerging vehicle just before it sinks

Good Samaritans had no time to spare after they said a woman intentionally drove her car into the Schuylkill River on Sunday.

Good Samaritans came to the rescue of a woman stuck in a vehicle sinking in a river, and it was all caught on video. (Source: MGN)

The vehicle was going under fast, with the woman still trapped inside. They managed to pull her out just in time.

“I didn’t think it would be such a struggle. It didn’t seem far. I could swim there easily, but then I couldn’t open the doors,” Joseph Wentzell said.

Dramatic images of Wentzell and two other Good Samaritans, trying to rescue a panicked woman trapped inside the sinking vehicle.

“I didn’t want to open the front door because it was already going under water," Wentzell said. “I yelled to the woman to climb to the back. I tried to open the back, but everything was locked and it wouldn’t come undone. I banged on the windows with my hands but couldn’t break it.”

Wentzell continued, "Another man was coming over. He was swimming over to help as well, and he goes to the front. He was yelling to her to climb to the back, and a third man jumped in with a tire iron. I was able to hoist him up to the back of the car and he was able to bang the glass out of the back of the car.”

It was a relief for the people on the shoreline as the driver was hauled out of the vehicle and brought to safety by a dragonboat passing by.

“As soon as she got out, the car went under,” Wentzell said.

“She was terrified, she was scared and she was crying,” a witness said.

It’s not immediately clear what prompted the incident.

A police department dive team made several attempts to locate the vehicle, but they called the search at sunset.

As for Wentzell, he said he happened to be at the right place at the right time.

“I just think that’s what anyone would do,” he said.

The woman was taken to the hospital for observation after her rescue. Police have not said if she drove into the river intentionally or not.

Copyright 2019 WPVI via CNN. All rights reserved.