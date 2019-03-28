Video captures moment where man is lifted in the air by strong winds in Turkey

A hair-raising moment captured on CCTV Video shows a man in southern Turkey being lifted into the air by strong winds.

Turkish State Media reported the incident happened at a Wholesale Market Hall in Osmaniye on Monday, March 25.

Footage showed three men running to secure an umbrella as strong winds moved in and one of them is blown into the air after stepping on the base of the umbrella.

State media said the man jumped off after being lifted 10-13 feet from the ground and emerged unscathed.

It added that another man was injured after the umbrella fell on him and he was being treated at a hospital.