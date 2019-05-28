Video game addiction now considered mental health disorder

Video game addition is now officially considered to be a mental health disorder.

The World Health Organization voted to add gaming disorder to its international classification of diseases over the weekend.

It was added to a classification revision last summer but now they have officially adopted it.

Experts say a gaming addiction is characterized when playing video games takes "precedence over other life interests" and in order for the disorder to be diagnosed the behavior must result in "significant impairment" of functioning.

The new classifications will go into effect on January 1, 2022.