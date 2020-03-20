Video of Iowa grandmother waving to school bus goes viral

It was a special day for a 93-year-old woman in Northwest Iowa. A video went viral of middle school students shouting happy birthday. Her joy now becoming an inspiration to many.

It’s a moment her daughter Judy Zimmerman captured a week ago Friday before schools announced they would shut down because of the coronavirus.

“I cannot tell you how much this birthday out of all her 93 has been one of the most precious,” she said.

The simple wave is one of four waves Bonnie Linder does every morning. Judy Zimmerman’s sister who works at the school district in Hartley, Iowa told the bus driver her mother's birthday was coming up Sunday, March 15.

“So evidentially, he planned this for the kids. Now I did not know this and my mother had no idea,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman posted the video on the Facebook group called “I grew up in Iowa”.

It’s now gotten thousands of views, shares, and gone viral.

“Oh, look, it's gotten a 100 shares, oh nope, 125, oh nope, 150. I mean it just started taking off,” she said.

A simple gesture bringing smiles to many.

“It’s a reminder that this huge ray of light is just needed in our world today. So it was just awesome. The video could not be a more perfect day,” Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman says her mother plans to resume her waves once things calm down with the coronavirus concerns.

