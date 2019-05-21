Video shows just how quick a car theft can happen, Moline Police investigating

The Moline Police Department is investigating the 39th stolen car of the year.

In a video posted on Facebook from a gas station, you can see a silver Ford SUV pull up to the pumps where a black Chevy is left running and unattended. Within 20 seconds the passenger in the stolen SUV jumps out and takes off in the black car.

Det. Michael Griffin with the Moline Police Department said the theft took place at 1st Street and 19th Avenue. He said the thieves are quick. In the Facebook post, the department write “these thieves are quick and their pursuit of victim vehicles is relentless.”

The department is reminding everyone to lock your car, and to not leave it running and unattended.

