Video shows mountain lion attacking Colo. deputy

Two people, including a Colorado sheriff’s deputy, were attacked by a mountain lion.

Video shows a Colorado deputy being attacked by a mountain lion. (Source: KDVR/Tribune/cellphone video/CNN)

Deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and game wardens from Colorado Parks and Wildlife were called to the site of a reported mountain lion attack Wednesday afternoon.

They tracked the mountain lion to a nearby RV park, where the animal pounced on the deputy. It had earlier attacked a person who lives there.

Video of the attack on the deputy shows her trying to fight off the lion while she’s on the ground. The animal soon runs away.

Authorities fired multiple shots at the lion, but it continued moving. They followed, and eventually a CPW game warden shot and killed it.

The deputy and the other person who was attacked are expected to be OK.

