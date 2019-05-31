Video shows toddler nearly drowning before sister, officer rescue her

A 10-year-old girl is being called a hero for saving her 3-year-old sister from drowning in an Atlanta-area swimming pool.

Kali Dallis went from enjoying a sunny afternoon to nearly drowning in a pool. Her sister and a police officer stepped in to help. (Source: WSB/CNN)

Warning: Some viewers may find this content disturbing.

Surveillance video captured the moment when 3-year-old Kali Dallis went from enjoying a sunny afternoon in the water to nearly drowning in the pool at the Savoy Apartment Complex in Chamblee.

The dramatic footage recorded on May 15 showed Kali gasping for air as she struggled to stay above the water.

Video shows her older sister, 10-year-old Jayla Dallis, on the opposite side of the pool, unaware of the dire situation at hand.

When Jayla finally realized her little sister was submerged underwater, she didn’t hesitate for a second, as she leaped back into the pool swimming toward her sister’s lifeless body, video shows.

"She was like heavy, so I had to pull her by her hair and then I grabbed her by her waist and pulled her up," Jayla said.

A witness called 911 while Kali's aunt and the apartment operations manager took turns performing CPR.

"We've been out here, probably, for two minutes, but we need someone here," according to the 911 recording.

"I was sitting in the back of the police department, in my patrol car, checking reports," said Sgt. Ed Lyons with the Chamblee Police Department.

Lyons, the proud father of a 6-year-old girl, said he couldn’t help but think of his own daughter as he raced to help Kali.

His body camera captured the entire scene.

"I saw my little girl laying there, same kind of little bathing suit she wears,” Lyons said. “Same little hair pulled up in a little bun up top. You know you kind of have to push past that and do what you're trained to do."

Video captured him calming the little girl.

"There you go honey,” he said. “There you go! Keep blowing it out! We've got a definite pulse."

Although she was showing signs of life, Kali still remained in critical condition.

Kali’s mother arrived at the hospital to find her little one hooked up to a ventilator. Doctors told her they weren’t even sure if she’d make it out alive.

But two weeks after this horrifying incident, Kali is back to being a vivacious toddler.

She will be heading home as early as Friday and while it was a close call for Kali, her doctors anticipate that she’ll make a full recovery.

"It's amazing,” said her mother Daneshia Dallis. “It's a miracle. Don't take your eyes off of them. All the floats are not safe. Be careful. Watch your kids."

As for Sgt. Lyons "Oh my God! A lifesaver!" Dallis said.

Lyons is embracing his new role as a real life superhero.

