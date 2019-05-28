Viewer captures EF-1 tornado in Lee County, Iowa

Tuesday's forecast comes a day after severe weather hit the Quad Cities area on Monday.

The video above is from viewer Marcy Henrich. This was recorded near Houghton, Iowa.

She tells TV6 that the tornado was on the ground briefly but it did cause damage to a barn.

The Weather Service says there were six suspected tornadoes reported in Iowa, five suspected in Nebraska, four suspected in Illinois, three suspected in Minnesota and one reported in Iowa.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down briefly south of Houghton, hitting a metal building. The building was hit by winds that were estimated at 100mph.