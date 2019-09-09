Vigil held for victim of Burlington shooting right after suspect is taken into custody

Family and friends of a Burlington man fatally shot gathered to share memories about him right after finding out that the man who shot him was taken into custody on Monday.

Family and friends of Reynaldo Villarreal gathered to share memories at his vigil on Monday evening. (KWQC)

Reynaldo Villarreal died early Sunday morning. The 28-year-old was shot at his nephew’s birthday party.

Police said multiple shots were fired at the 800 block of Columbia Street. It is the second shooting to take place on this street since the middle of August.

This shooting is also the ninth shooting in the city of Burlington since June.

“We all need to be conscious of what’s going on around us and not lose control of the city like I feel like we have,” said Marisol Santos, Villarreal’s sister. “We all have to fight back and gain control again.”

Family said they are relieved that justice will be served now that Davis is being charged with murder. They said Villarreal always made everyone smile and helped people get through hard times.

“He was a great guy. He was very loving to everyone he met,” said Elizabeth Villarreal, Reynaldo’s niece. “Everybody he met had a smile leaving him.”

Police said Davis was arrested on Monday on multiple felony charges.

Davis is charged with 1st Degree Murder, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Going Armed with Intent and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

Davis is being held without bond pending a court appearance.

The investigation into Villarreal’s death is still ongoing.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 753-8375 or Crime Stoppers at (319) 753-6835.