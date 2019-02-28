Vigil held to honor victims of fatal fire in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Community members gathered Wednesday night to honor the victims of a fatal house fire in Muscatine.
One adult and two children were trapped in the home and died. A fourth person has been hospitalized in critical condition.
Around 20 people came together for a vigil in front of the home Wednesday -- laying flowers, lighting candles, and remembering those killed.
Another vigil is planned outside the home at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The cause of the fire Monday night is undetermined.