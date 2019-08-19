Vigil to be held for Trudy Appleby on 23rd anniversary of her disappearance

A vigil will be held for Trudy Appleby on Wednesday to mark the 23rd anniversary of her disappearance.

Police say the then 11-year-old Moline girl was last seen on Campbell's Island in East Moline on August 21, 1996.

Her family and friends are holding a vigil in her honor at First Baptist Church at 167 Ave. of the Cities in East Moline at 7 p.m.

Moline police say the case continues to get daily tips, which after 23 years is almost unheard of. Over the past couple of years, there have been developments in the search for Appleby.

In October 2017, police dug up land on Campbell's Island, and named William "Ed" Smith, a deceased East Moline man, as a person of interest.

In July 2018, police posted billboards in East Moline and handed out missing person fliers on Campbell's Island. Both were attempts to prompt someone to come forward with information.

In January 2019, Moline police seized a boat believed to be connected to Appleby's disappearance. They along with the FBI were notified of the boat's existence in December of 2018 and received information that the boat may have been used to transport Appleby. The boat was transported to the FBI Crime Lab in Springfield, Ill. for examination by an FBI Evidence Response Team.

Appleby was last seen near her home getting into the passenger side of an older model, gray-colored vehicle with an unknown male.

Police continue to ask anyone with information regarding her disappearance to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-950.

