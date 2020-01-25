Village Inn in Clinton abruptly closes

A Clinton breakfast restaurant has abruptly closed. That’s according to the company’s answering machine.

TV6 called Village Inn after getting messages from viewers that the place closed. No one answered the phone for the restaurant located on 1710 Lincoln Way, Clinton, IA.

An answering machine for the company says, “Hello, thank you for calling Village Inn, this location is no longer open. Please visit villiageinn.com to find a location near you. We look forward to seeing you soon”

