Village of Atkinson officials warn of person asking to see resident's utility bill

Officials in the Village of Atkinson are alerting the public about someone who has been reported going around asking to see light bills.

Village officials say someone had called in to report the activity.

"No one has checked into the office," officials said in a Facebook post. "Anytime a company or person comes to your door they should have a pass from (village officials) to show you."

Those wishing to do so, they have to fill out a form and provide village officials with a photo. Village officials then give that to the police chief to run a background check.