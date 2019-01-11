Village of Atkinson officials warn residents of solicitors posing as energy company

Officials with the Village of Atkinson are warning residents after they have been notified of solicitors posing as an energy company.

Village officials say "there is NO ONE authorized at this time to be in town."

If there is an authorized person, they will have a permit from officials. Officials say residents should ask to see their permit and if they have checked in with the Town Clerk.

If you have any concerns during office hours you can call 309-936-7658, and if it's after hours, please call and leave a message or notify the Atkinson Police department (309-936-7600).