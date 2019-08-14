Village of Oquawka turning gas back on after gas outage

Village of Oquawka, Ill. officials say on Wednesday evening, crews will start to turn residents' gas back after a natural gas outage.

Officials say the outage was caused by a gas leak outside Oquawka, but the pipe has since been repaired. TV6 viewers tell us the outage has been affecting the village for two and a half days.

Crews will start turning gas back on Wednesday evening and will have everyone's gas turned back on by Friday, unless there are unforeseen problems. Officials will also send a crew to Oquawka over the weekend for those who can't be home during the week when crews get to their block.

Officials are asking for patience as crews work on restoration.