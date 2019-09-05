Village of Rapids City experiencing water main break

The Village of Rapids City is experiencing a water main break.

Officials say around 5 p.m. on Thursday, the village turned off water services to residents on 1st Avenue, 1st Avenue A and South Shore Lane, from the east end of town to the west end of town.

Officials say the only residents affected by this water notice are those north of Illinois Route 84.

Crews are working on repairing the water main and will return the system to normal operation as soon as possible. However, a boil order will be in effect after water services have been restored.

