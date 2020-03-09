Viola man released on recognizance bond in child porn case

A Viola man jailed since August on multiple child pornography charges has been released on a $500,000 recognizance bond.

Mercer County court records show Judge Peter Church on Monday granted a motion filed by the attorney for James E. Haley, 44.

In granting the motion, the judge ordered Haley to not have any contact with the victim or anyone under the age of 18, aside from immediate family.

He also cannot leave the state of Illinois, according to court records.

Haley has a pretrial conference on June 15.

On June 13, the Viola Police Department asked the Illinois State Police investigators to assist them with an investigation involving a man who may be involved with child pornography.

Police say they received a tip that Haley was involved in sexual abuse and manufacturing child pornography.

He was arrested Aug. 15 after an investigation.

Haley is charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony, and more than a dozen counts of child pornography, a Class 1 felony.

