Virtual golf tournament to help Iowa families with premature babies

Events all around the world and here near the Quad Cities have been canceled due to COVID-19. That includes Cradling New Life's annual golf tournament, which is turning virtual this year. The organization was started in 2015 in order to help financially support families in Iowa that have premature babies.

Christine Nelson, Cradling New Life's marketing director says she's worried the organization will be able to help fewer families this year if the tournament doesn't do as well.

Last year, about $50,000 was raised at the golf course. Two years ago, Ashley Schwien was helped by the fundraiser when her son Victor was born more than 3 months early. "There are no words to describe the feeling that you have when you leave the hospital without the baby. You know that your the baby is supposed to come home with you," says Schwien.

She says she had a "normal pregnancy" but at 23 weeks, she woke up early in the morning and felt her water break, though she didn't realize it at first. She was rushed to the hospital at the University of Iowa where doctors wanted her baby to hold on at least 10 more weeks. However, Schwien says, "he was ready. He was just ready to come out" at 24 weeks and two days pregnant.

Victor only weighed one pound and 1.5 ounces when he was born. "It’s insane to think about how small he was and how fragile. I didn't get to hold him. He was 35 days old the first time I got to hold him other than just picking him up very very gently for bed changes," shares Schwien.

Schwien's baby was at the hospital for over 100 days, "I don't know how other else to explain it other than to say it was scary. And the uncertainty of not knowing what's going to happen was the most terrifying thing."

Traveling back and forth from Iowa City to the Quad Cities became difficult financially for Schwien. Then, Cradling New Life gave her $700 in gas gift cards to make sure Ashley could visit her other daughter, Nova. "I couldn't imagine not having that and not being able to go back and forth like we did. And how do you make that choice? How do you make the choice of one child over another? As a mother, you just can't do that," explains Schwien. She goes on to say it made everything so much easier, "it was just so so nice that somebody reached out and somebody cared and helped us out."

Nelson was assigned to Victor's case and has been following along ever since, "it's very rewarding, it’s great to see him doing well. He’s almost two now. Obviously it's been a while since he was in the NICU. I've been following his story with Ashley and seeing him improve and get to go home... alleviating the financial burden for the was amazing, that’s why all of us volunteer."

If you or a friend have a premature baby and need financial support, Cradling New Life recommends speaking with your hospital's social worker to see what your options are.

The golf tournament will be held virtually from June to the end of August. Last year, the $50,000 raised helped around 30 families. They hope to do the same this year. You can sign up by clicking here .