Visit Quad Cities, QC Chamber release joint statement on coronavirus situation

Visit Quad Cities and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce have released a joint statement in regards to the coronavirus, or COVID-19, saying they are continuously monitoring the situation.

Officials with the two organizations say they are keeping track of updates issued by the Centers for Disease Control and county health departments, but they are still welcoming visitors and encouraging people in the Quad Cities to visit local businesses and go to local events.

Officials say local businesses, attractions, event venues, retailers, restaurants and hotels are all open for business in the Quad Cities and are welcoming visitors and local residents.

They say they're not aware of any events that have been cancelled or groups that have cancelled plans to visit the Quad Cities.

Officials say they are, however, aware of travel advisories in place that may prevent international travelers from visiting the United States. Visit Quad Cities will continue to monitor advisories by the U.S. State Department, Destinations International and the U.S. Travel Association.

Both organizations will be working closely with their partners, local governments and health departments and continue to monitor the situation.