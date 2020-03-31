Visitation lobby at Dubuque County Jail to close April 6

The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office is closing its visitation lobby at the jail beginning April 6 to help reduce the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

The lobby will remain closed until further notice. Visits already scheduled for the week of March 30-April 3 will still be conducted as scheduled, Sheriff Joseph Kennedy said Tuesday in a media release.

The sheriff said visits can be conducted via Skype. The sheriff's office has reached an agreement with its vendor, Inmate Calling Solutions, to provide two free Skype visits per week.

Any visits beyond the two free visits will be charged the normal rate. Letters via U.S. Mail will still be accepted, Kennedy said.

“We recognize that visits are helpful to our inmates’ morale and mental health,” he said. “We are doing our best to ensure they maintain their connection with family and friends, while also doing everything possible to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”