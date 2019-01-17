Volunteer snowmobile rescue team in Muscatine

Some people look at a snowmobile and only think adventure or even danger. But not Muscatine's Kyle Sturtz or Tanner Gandia. During the last snowstorm, a car was stuck in the cold for six hours. Authorities said given the emergency they reached out to the public for help. Kyle and Tanner revved up their snowmobiles and answered the call.

"It's nice having a tool that can help people when mother nature kind of spits down on us it's nice being able to help people when you can. and having the ability to," says Tanner Gandia.

Kyle Sturtz says helping out the two people stuck in that car that night felt rewarding. "It was a pretty good feeling," Sturtz told KWQC.

And that's why when Kyle and Tanner heard of the snowstorm of the forecasted for this weekend, they independently decided to gear up should anyone need their help. They gathered water bottles and warm blankets and a group of their friends. They say if there's a call to help anyone stranded they want to be ready to help.

"We carry backpacks and we carry the water and blankets in them. and right now we're working on getting a heated toboggan that we can carry behind the snowmobiles to carry people in an enclosed area," says Gandia.

Sturtz and Gandia say they use their snow plow to get as close as possible and then the snowmobiles allow them to travel where cars and emergency vehicles may have some trouble.

"Snowmobiles can go up and over them you can get to them faster than getting a plow truck out there and plowing down the road," says Sturtz.

As avid snowmobilers, Kyle and Tanner say it makes them feel good that a sport they both love gives them the means to help a member of their community who is in need.

At this time Kyle and Tanner are working independently and are not affiliated with any emergency response teams. In an emergency, authorities do sometimes reach out to the public to see if anyone has snowmobiles, or horses or anything that can help them reach someone who may be stranded and in need of help. If you are stranded or in need of help please contact 9-1-1.