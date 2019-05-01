Volunteering: What you need to know if you want to help those affected by the flooding

Those wishing to volunteer with flood assistance can do so by calling the Scott County Emergency Management Agency at 563-484-3086.

"Your skills will be matched with current locations needing assistance," officials said in a release. "Upon arrival at the volunteer site, you should anticipate having to sign in and provide your name. This is required in case the event qualifies for potential Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reimbursement in the future."

Those who own a business or those who are residents requiring volunteer assistance, you can call Scott County Emergency Management Agency at 563-484-3098.

Officials say the call center will be staffed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. until further notice.

If you're looking to provide donated items, please contact the Salvation Army at 309-566-0305.