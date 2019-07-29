Volunteers from around the country repairing homes in Bureau County

Volunteers from around the country and the world are repairing homes in Bureau County for the elderly, disabled and low-income residents.

Volunteers from the Group Mission Trip and Bureau County Workcamp are repairing homes for the elderly, disabled and low-income residents. (KWQC)

“We have people from Ohio, Missouri, Wisconsin, and Illinois,” said Scott Schmidt, Pastor for St. Matthews Lutheran Church. “And we have one crew that came all the way over from Japan.”

Around 150 volunteers worked together on these homes as a part of the national Group Mission Trip organization and the Bureau County Workcamp.

“We believe that the world is our community,” said Group Mission Trip Director Amy Croll. “And so we want to physically go out and meet people’s needs.”

One of the houses they are working on is Betty Fundell’s home, which is located in Malden.

Fundell needed a wheelchair ramp running from her house to her garage. She also wanted a patio deck for her backyard where she could put her bench.

Adult staff supervised the teenagers on the project.

“These days teenagers don’t always really have a good reputation,” said Croll. “But our kids are coming to serve and connect with her, and bless her through meeting a physical need that she has.”

The teenagers volunteering said they not only want to work but feel like this is something they need to do.

