Volunteers help Muscatine organization clean up fireworks stand after storms

The Muscatine Center for Social Action is thanking the community for the support it received after its fireworks tent was blown over during Sunday night's storms.

The center put up the tent in the parking lot of the Hy-Vee at 2nd Ave. with the help of Bellino Fireworks to raise money for its homeless shelter.

Executive director Scott Dahlke tells TV6 he was amazed at the support the organization received from the community after the storms. He says countless people stopped what they were doing and braved the storm to help them clean up. The volunteers were rained on and even walked through three inches of water to help with cleanup and protect the center's property.

Dahlke says in total, about 15-20 people stopped to help.

While they tried to decide whether to set back up or not, he says many community members encouraged them not to give up. Once again, dozens of volunteers came out and stood in the sun while they continued to clean up and set up a new tent.

He says by the end of the day, more than 25 volunteers, including a girls soccer team, stopped by to help.

"I have never been so humbled. Knowing there are that many caring people so close in my community that are willing to help in this way dolls me with so much pride and hope for this communities future," Dahlke said.

