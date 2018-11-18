Hurricane Harvey victims return the favor in Marshalltown

A small group of volunteers is helping several families around Marshalltown prepare for the frigid months ahead. When the EF3 tornado swept through town in late July, it took Tony Weltzin's garage along with it.

"The tree beat up all my windows in front of the house," said Weltzin. "I had to get six new windows. My fence was torn down."

Weltzin is still in the middle of repairs, too. Since he's in a wheelchair it makes things even more difficult.

"I can't reach. I know all the construction and stuff. I just can't reach most of the things," said Weltzin.

The repairs never seem to end. As Weltzin has worked to get his home back together, he said he keeps finding more wrong with it.

"You're always going to be finding something. It's like with the glass you think you picked all of it up off of the driveway and then the next day there's more glass or nails," said Weltzin.

It's exactly why Payton Ruddock and his friends drove up this weekend from Texas to help.

"I grew up in Marshalltown," said Ruddock. "When my mom called me back in July and talked about where it happened what it hit, the first thing that came to mind was Harvey because we had just gone through Hurricane Harvey just a year beforehand."

The group took out Tony's windows and replaced them with new ones.

"We wanted to make sure people are getting shut in before the real cold hits," said Ruddock.

Ruddock said, in August of last year, his town was hit hard as Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas. He said Marshalltown helped them when they needed it most.

"First United Methodist Church, friends and family in Marshalltown sent all kinds of donations down to help us out when we flooded," said Ruddock.

Ruddock said it only made sense to return the favor. Weltzin will now be a little warmer as the temperatures get colder, thanks to a few big hearts from out of town.

"It's starting to feel nice and warm back there," said Weltzin.

The EF3 tornado affected 1,800 homes. A lot of them weren't covered by insurance and were owned by people with lower income. The repairs have been made more difficult as snow and cold has started to cover the town.