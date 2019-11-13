Volunteers needed for live nativity during Fulton Christmas Walk

The City of Fulton is looking for volunteers for live nativity scenes during its Christmas Walk on Saturday, December 7 from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Volunteers will portray the characters of the holy nativity in 30 minute shifts during the event. The live nativity is located on the northwest lawn of the old Drives building across the street from the de Immigrant Windmill.

Costumes, music, and background props will be provided. Volunteers of all ages, families, or groups are welcome to come help usher in the Christmas season with members of the community and visitors.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Jude Holesinger 563-249-6115 for details.