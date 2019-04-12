Volunteers needed for United Way's Spring Day of Caring

The United Way of the Quad Cities is looking for volunteers for its annual Spring Day of Caring.

On May 16th, 2019, the organization hopes some 2,000 volunteers will fan out across the area to give their time and talents to the community.

The work includes completing projects and working at area non-profit agencies, schools and parks. Since 2005, more than 24,000 people have volunteered nearly 98,000 hours valued at $2.2 million as part of the days of caring.

Registration is open now through May 2 at United Way Day of Caring

If you have any questions contact Amy Daniels at (563) 344-0344.

