Volunteers needed for flood recovery

A Davenport organization needs the community’s help with a flood recovery project.

Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities needs three to four volunteers for Monday, September 16th from 8:00 a.m. to noon in Rock Island, IL. Volunteers will assist with removing small and large items that were damaged by water. So a homeowner can have her basement cleaned and get a new water heater and furnace installed. The project is a collaboration between Habitat and United Way.

If you are interested in helping and want details about the project including the exact address, email: Rebecca.ludin@habitatqc.org.

For future projects, you can sign up on the United Way’s volunteer portal.

