Volvo is recalling approximately 34,000 XC90 SUVs from model year 2016.

The issue is a potential coolant leak. The company says exposure to heat and humidity can potentially cause the engine coolant bleeder hose to crack.

If the coolant leak goes undetected, it could lead to an accumulation of coolant in the catalytic converter heat shield insulation and catch fire when the vehicle is stationary.

Volvo will notify owners starting in mid-June. Dealers will repair the issue at no charge.