Von Maur announces SouthPark Mall location will reopen on Friday

Officials with Von Maur have announced the SouthPark Mall's location will reopen on Friday, May 29.

The store will have its hours reduced to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 - 6 p.m. on Sunday.

"Customers will notice several changes that strictly follow guidelines established by the CDC," officials said in a release. "Those measures include daily employee health screenings, social distancing, contactless payment, curbside service options, and strict sanitizing and cleaning procedures in common areas and after each customer transaction. Any state-specific guidelines will be adhered to as well."

Officials say the measures will remain in place until further notice.

“I want to thank all who have supported Von Maur in these unprecedented and uncertain times," Von Maur President Jim Von Maur said. "Whether it was through words of encouragement or an order placed online, it reinforced the importance of valuing customers and employees each and every day. Von Maur’s commitment to the safety and health of both will remain at the forefront of the decisions we make.”

“We are cautiously taking our first steps toward resuming business," Chief Operating Officer Melody Wright said. "Our priority remains the health and well-being of our employees, customers, and the communities that we serve. Von Maur is committed to providing a safe environment for those that visit our stores when they open.”