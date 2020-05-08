Voting now open to name the Arconic Davenport Works eaglets

Voting is now open to name the Arconic eaglets!

Those wishing to vote can do so at the link below and can only vote once. Voting will continue through next Thursday, May 14.

Officials with Arconic will make the announcement on Friday, May 15 with the winning names.

"All of these names were suggested by people posting on our Arconic Davenport Works Facebook page and our Arconic Eagle Cam Facebook page," officials said. "Two sets of names have very local ties. People thought Genesis & Trinity were good names and recognized all of the local healthcare workers during this time of the pandemic. Also suggested were Analiese and Terry representing Analiese Chapman the Riverdale Firefighter who passed away a few months ago and Terry Engle for the police chief from Hampton, Illinois, who passed away recently in a car crash in the line of duty."

You can vote for your name choice at this link.