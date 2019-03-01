Warm up at the Quad City Botanical Center

We’ve made it to March… but it’s still cold. TV6 continues to warm up and this week, we’re at the Quad Cities Botanical Center.

One more place to mentally escape the cold in the QC is the Botanical Center. They have a beach in their sun garden- free for members and included with general admission. The sand between your toes will feel great and the kids can bring their own toys.

They have “Sunday Funday” on the first Sunday of every month. March 3rd they are featuring the ‘Epiphytes of Beauty’ and celebrating orchids. The activities and topics change by the month and hopefully, by April’s first Sunday, the weather will be on our side.

You can find more information here.

