WATCH: Calif. police officer saves man from fiery crash

A California police officer pulled a man out of a burning car with just moments to spare last week.

When police officer Jared Houston pulled up to the car wreck, he jumped out of his patrol car and ran toward the fire within seconds. (Source: KCRA/CNN)

The whole thing was caught on the officer’s body camera.

Houston said he could hear someone talking in the car.

Police said the driver had moved over to the passenger side of the car.

Houston ran to the window, pulled out his baton and told the man stuck inside to watch out.

The officer began smashing in the window while the fire grew in the front of the car.

"Due to my experience in law enforcement, I know that if you don't act quick, something bad will happen. So it was just instinct," Houston said.

The officer safely pulled the man out of the burning car.

"It's my job. I know everybody I work with here, anyone I’ve worked with in the past in law enforcement, they would have done the exact same thing that I would have done," Houston said.

Authorities said the driver of the car is expected to be okay.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

