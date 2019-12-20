WATCH: Carnival cruise ships crash into each other

A Carnival ship crashed into another of the company's cruise vessels in the Port of Cozumel on Friday.

Phone video captured two Carnival cruise ships colliding in Port of Cozumel. (Source: Matthew Bruin/Twitter)

Video of the crash was posted to Twitter by Matthew Bruin.

"Carnival Glory just crashed into Carnival Legend and almost crashed into Oasis of the Seas at the Cozumel cruise port," said Bruin in the post.

It shows one of the ocean liner's front ends tearing through windows in the back of the second ship.

"He's going to hit us!" says someone on a third ship in the video.

Carnival released a statement that there was one reported minor injury of a guest on Carnival Glory that occurred when a group of people were evacuated from the dining room on Decks 3 and 4. The itineraries of both ships were not affected, they said.

"Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend, which was already alongside," said a spokesperson in the statement. "We are assessing the damage, but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel."

Warning: Video has been edited. Original on Twitter contains explicit language.

