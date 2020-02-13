WATCH: Davenport police issue statement after stopping and patting down 13-year-old Sudlow student

Davenport police say they are taking "proactive steps" after a 13-year-old student was stopped by police as part of a stolen vehicle investigation. It was later determined he wasn't involved in the incident.

Police say on Wednesday around 7:40 a.m., they received information regarding a stolen vehicle from Moline that was tracked to the 1600 block of Eastern Avenue near Washington Elementary and Sudlow Intermediate. When they arrived, officers saw five people flee from the vehicle.

Police say while searching the immediate area for the suspects, they spotted a 13-year-old Sudlow student who fit the description given by officers. His clothes also fit the description.

Two officers and a plain-clothed sergeant stopped the boy and questioned him. Police say he was patted down and asked to sit in the back of the squad car with the door open.

Police say at no point during the incident were weapons drawn.

One of the officers then called the mother of the student to explain the situation. From that conversation, they determined the student was not involved with the stolen vehicle investigation.

During the course of this incident, three other juveniles were arrested and charged with first-degree theft. They were then transferred to the juvenile detention center.

After the conversation with the student's mother, police say an officer took the young man, who was visibly upset, back to school.

According to a release, officials with the Davenport Police Department have "reviewed body cam videos and determined the officers involved followed proper procedure and acted professionally during this interaction."

The department also released this statement in regards to the incident, saying, "The Davenport Police Department recognizes that the 13-year-old student was shaken by this interaction and understands the frustration felt by his parents. Chief Paul Sikorski has taken proactive steps, including meeting with the parents of the student, to discuss what happened. We are committed to working together toward a community where all citizens feel safe and respected."

Police released body footage of the incident. To watch it, click here.