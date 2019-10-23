WATCH: Florida police officer saves baby from choking

A Florida police officer was in the right place at the right time when a baby began choking.

Body camera footage shows the dramatic moment Amanda Zimmerman handed her 18-month-old son M.J. over to officers.

Zimmerman managed to flag them down when M.J. stopped breathing after choking on a Goldfish cracker.

Eventually, the officers put the little boy on his back and began performing CPR until he let out a gasp.

When the Kissimmee Fire Department arrived, they took M.J. to the hospital where doctors said he was going to be just fine.

"Being without oxygen for that long and then just coming out and just, you know, he didn't miss a beat," Zimmerman said. "God put them where they needed to be, and it was just amazing that he was coming down at that moment."