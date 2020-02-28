WATCH: Huge fire erupts at Paris train station

(CNN) - Flames erupted near a Paris train station Friday.

Flames erupted near a Paris train station Friday. (Source: France 2/France 3 via CNN)

Police evacuated the Gare de Lyon Station as smoke billowed from the area.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to help put the fire out.

According to social media, it was under control by early afternoon.

Officials have not said what caused the blaze.

The Gare de Lyon Station serves trains traveling to Paris from all over France and neighboring countries.

