WATCH: Little girl tumbles as she runs to hug Stitch, so he falls too

(Gray News) – When you’re in the presence of one of your Disney heroes, sometimes your feet don’t move as fast as the rest of you.

Little Emily faceplants in her rush to see Stitch at Disneyland in California.

So, what does Stitch do? He faceplants too in solidarity with his buddy.

“Friends who fall together, stay together,” says the Instagram post for Disney_Princess_Emily.

The video is a social media hit with more than 330,000 views and 40,000 likes.

